With more than 18,000 feet of climbing and 22,000 feet of descent, the Western States Trail is one of the hardest ultra-running courses in the world. From the start, Western States Endurance Run competitors will climb nearly 3,000 feet in just five miles before descending another 2,000 just after the 10-mile mark. By the time runners reach that point, they will be just one-tenth of the way done with the race.

AUBURN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO