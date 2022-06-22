ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Albany, Dougherty County to provide 'safe havens' against heat

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
 4 days ago
Temperatures could spike as high as 104 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency has warned of health and fire hazards related to the extreme heat. Special Illustration/National Weather Service

ALBANY – The city of Albany and Dougherty County have teamed up to provide cool places to get out of the heat and distribute water starting today, with locations available throughout the city.

Temperatures are predicted to peak as high as 102 degrees on Wednesday, and the Thursday high could be as much as 104 degrees in Albany, according to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee.

“The city, through the Recreation and Parks Department, they’re going to be providing what they’re calling safe havens,” Wendy Howell, Dougherty County’s public information officer, said.

Heat has been identified as a contributing cause of at least four deaths in Dougherty County during the current heat wave, and emergency medical personnel have warned of the threat that the extreme heat poses.

The Albany Herald will provide more details about locations and hours of operation for the cooling stations when they become available.

