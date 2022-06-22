ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Death certificates of five men killed in riots found in state archives

By Beth Hundsdorfer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The St. Clair County coroner's records from the time period contained death certificates of five Black men, each identified only as "John Doe," who were found in Cahokia Creek during and in the days after the massive riot. Four were shot. One suffered a fractured...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

FBI St. Louis vigilant in light of Dept. of Homeland Security bulletin

ST. LOUIS – The FBI St. Louis field remains vigilant during PRIDE St. Louis weekend in light of a Department of Homeland Security bulletin. FBI St. Louis Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis says the bureau has not found a specific or credible threat involving the weekend’s events. However, he asks visitors if they see something to call police immediately.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Two STL area men sentenced for helping violent drug traffickers

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced two St. Louis area men Thursday who were convicted of helping violent drug traffickers during prosecution. Michael Grady, 67, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 18 years and 10 months in federal prison while Oscar Dillon III, 48, of St. Charles County, was sentenced to 15 years and seven months in federal prison. Investigators say both tried to help drug traffickers avoid lengthy prison terms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 shot to death in double homicide, Major Case Squad investigating

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a double homicide in the city of Pine Lawn in north St. Louis County. According to a news release from the Major Case Squad, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call of shots fired at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
City
Millstadt, IL
State
Illinois State
East Saint Louis, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Clair County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Saint Clair County, IL
Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Euclid Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Investigators say a man, not identified by name or age, was shot and killed during an assault in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Illinois man disappears on 1968 flight over Missouri

PONTIAC, Ill. – On June 28, 1968, Pontiac City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerrold Potter and his wife, Carrie, boarded a chartered flight from Kankakee, Illinois, to Dallas for a national Lions Club conference. He disappeared mid-flight in the skies over central Missouri. The Potters joined 21 other...
PONTIAC, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josephine Baker
KMOV

Man shot in North City Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Saturday morning, police tell News 4. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Euclid just before 11:30 a.m. The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Homicide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire burns East St. Louis home

Fire burns East St. Louis home. Thieves steal ‘Door Dash’ driver’s car during delivery. Man charged after White Castle employee shot during …. Inmates attack St. Louis corrections officer with …. Friday Forecast. Missouri wants woman to repay $8,000 in pandemic …. St. Louis church members speak...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Body found in unincorporated Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body this (Friday) afternoon. The discovery was made around 1:20pm along Chain of Rocks Road near Illinois Route 157 in an unincorporated part of the county. We’ll have more information on this story as it is made available.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Missouri Independent

Abortion is illegal in Missouri. Providers look to next frontier to ensure access

Angela Huntington’s phone was constantly ringing off of the hook. When Texas’ fetal heartbeat ban on abortions went into effect last September, the number of patients calling Planned Parenthood Great Plains jumped overnight. In August, about 150 patients received financial assistance and help. In September, that increased to roughly 850. “I remember my inbox would […] The post Abortion is illegal in Missouri. Providers look to next frontier to ensure access appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Certificates#Race Riots#Black People#Cemeteries#African American#Capitol News Illinois
FOX2now.com

House fire in north St. Louis

A home in north St. Louis caught fire early Friday morning. Local lumber company in Belleville celebrates 150 …. 19th-century Culver House to be demolished for symphony …. Police Departments spread positivity with basketball …. Blair’s Social Second: What are your favorite memories …. Brad Pitt’s French estate treasure...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

When Innocence Isn’t Enough

When Innocence Isn’t EnoughAround midnight on May 19, 1990, a 15-year-old boy named Recco Rogers was shot fatally on the front steps of a friend’s house at 5607 Labadie Avenue, in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis. An enclave of modest brick homes and apartment houses seven miles northwest of downtown, Wells-Goodfellow was first settled around the time of the Civil War. It thrived alongside nearby factories during the early twentieth century and, like other areas in and around North St. Louis, including Ferguson, declined after World War II. White flight, redlining, deindustrialization, and municipal neglect begat a violent drug trade. By 1990, the sound of gunfire was common in Wells-Goodfellow. Hearing the shots that killed Rogers, some neighbors did not bother even to look outside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Victim identified in deadly STL gas station shooting, another critically hurt

ST. LOUIS – One man died and another man is battling critical injuries after a shooting outside of gas station Tuesday evening in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood. The shooting happened outside of the Crown Mart in the 900 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard. Police identified Brandon Murphy, 28, as the victim who died in the shooting. Police say a man in his 20s is also in critical and unstable condition from the shooting as of Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Two Missouri men sentenced to prison for helping violent drug trafficking organization

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Thursday sentenced two men who helped violent drug traffickers try to avoid prosecution to lengthy prison terms. Michael Grady, 67, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 18 years and 10 months in prison and Oscar Dillon III, 48, of St. Charles County, was sentenced to 15 years and seven months.
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy