Bicycles

Skarper Introduces New DiskDrive E-Bike Conversion Kit

By Enrico Punsalang
insideevs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkarper, a British start-up, has launched a revolutionary e-bike conversion kit that powers your bike with a specially engineered disc brake rotor. Because changing out a wheel, wires, batteries, and fittings is time-consuming, most electric bike conversion kits are not easily detachable. Skarper looks to change this with its newest...

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
