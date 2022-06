The Hamilton men’s lacrosse team has found another way to bond during the academic year and stay connected between semesters and long breaks: a team book club. The club formed as the fall 2021 semester was coming to an end and as the team prepared for winter break. Jack Dorsey ’23 and Jack Fried ’25 were two of the club's inaugural members, which now includes nearly 20 teammates.

