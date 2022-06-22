ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Brownwood Police Department conducts unattended death investigation

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 4:10 p.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Ave. H regarding a report of a deceased person. When officers arrived on scene,...

www.brownwoodnews.com

theflashtoday.com

Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Friday shooting

(Updated 5:45 p.m. || 6:20 p.m. || 6:51 p.m.) First responders were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting in the county before noon on Friday, June 24. According to Erath County Chief Deputy Jeremy Woodruff, “Shortly after noon today (6/24), deputies from Earth County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a location off of FM 3025 in Erath County. Deputies were told the victim was in route to the hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound.”
ERATH COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: June 23

On Tuesday, June 21, Deputy Jim Cornelius was assigned a Call for Service at the Law Enforcement Center. A complainant reported Stalking, Terroristic Threats, Harassment, and Criminal Mischief. The suspect is the brother of the complainant. On Wednesday, June 22 around 2:10 p.m., Deputy Carlyle Gover responded to Lakeshore Drive....
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Fire Damages Brownwood Apartment, Displaces Other Residents

Units of the Brownwood Fire Department responded Wednesday night to a fire in an apartment in south Brownwood. At about 9:00 pm firefighters responded to the Southside Village Apartments, Apartment 408. According to Assistant Fire Chief James LeMond, the fire started in the kitchen area. The fire was brought under...
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

County Fire Departments Quickly Control Thursday Afternoon Grass Fires

Units from Coleman, Burkett, Santa Anna, Valera and Lake Coleman Volunteer Fire Departments responded Thursday afternoon to two grass fires, both on Highway 206 between Coleman and Burkett. Thanks to fast response by our outstanding firemen, both fires were quickly extinguished and kept to small acreage. Another fire was located about two miles northeast of Coleman, also in a ditch on the north side of the highway.
COLEMAN, TX
County
Brown County, TX
Brown County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
koxe.com

Weekly Brown County COVID Report Issued

The following weekly COVID report for Brown County was issued Thursday evening, June 23. In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 45 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 45 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 39 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 21 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

45 positive COVID results in the last week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 45 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 45 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 39 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 21 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Luna Maya

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Luna Maya on Thursday, June 23. They are located at 406 Center Avenue in Brownwood. Luna Maya is a baby and children’s boutique offering everything from clothing to swaddles, diaper bags, and much more. Luna Maya is currently operating as a booth in Shaw’s Marketplace and was established in 2020 by Rachel Howell.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Michael D. ‘Mike’ Smith

Michael D. “Mike” Smith, 69, of Buda, passed away peacefully on June 17, with his beloved wife Martha, son Eric and daughter-in-law Jenny, sister Lynda, and nephew Jason by his side. He was especially blessed with the love and companionship of family and friends during his final days, who shared memories of a life well-lived.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Donella Long

Joan Donella Taylor Long, age 79, of Early, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Funeral services for Donella will be held at 10:00 AM of Tuesday, June 28 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, from 6-8 P.M. Donella was born on October...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 6/24/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from June 17 through June 23:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from June 17 through June 23:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Gayle Ritchey

Gayle Ritchey, 73, of Early passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her home. Gayle was born Monday, June 28, 1948 in Shawnee, Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma to James Russell Allen and Joyce Lea Ozment. She married Perry Ritchey on September 12, 1970 in Longview, Texas and the two began...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

City of Early Shares Renderings of New Town Center Boardwalk

The City of Early, through their Facebook page, has shared some renderings of what the Boardwalk will look like at the future Early Town Center. This is a project which is being built on land which is just north of Early Blvd, from behind Humphrey Pete’s to behind the CEFCO store. There is an existing pond there already which will be significantly expanded and the Boardwalk built next to it. The photos shared by the City of Early show what local and area residents can expect to see over the course of the next year or so. You can learn more about the project by clicking on THIS LINK.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Jackie Wheat

Jackie Eugene Wheat, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A Celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at a later date. Jackie was born September 5, 1936 in Early, Texas. He attended Brownwood Schools and worked on the family farm with his dad. Jackie married Mattie Robertson and together they had a son, Charlie Joe Wheat. Later in life, Jackie married Bonnie Sills and he became step dad to Bonnie’s children. Jackie was a horse man, he loved to spend time with horses and spent countless hours training, caring for racing his horses. He would race anyone who was willing to make a bet and take on the challenge, even local high school track stars that wanted to foot race the horses. He travelled with his friend, Cowboy, and gave everyone a run for their money. He loved animals, he won many blue ribbons with his beloved Donkey, Cherokee. Jackie enjoyed chuck wagon cook-offs and pulling the Hooters girls in parades. Many hours were spent playing dominoes and hanging out with family friends. Although he was a firm man, he was a loving man as well and his door was always open for someone that needed a helping hand and he made sure that the people who worked for him received the money that they earned. Jackie’s family was his greatest legacy and he shared his home with his granddaughters and grandkids. They spent many summer days camping and fishing.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Ethelyn Hughes Smith

My name is Ethelyn Hughes Smith. I love to have the last word, so I have taken the privilege of writing my own obituary. I was born on July 28,1925 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to wonderful Christian parents Hope H. and Ethel Bagwell Hughes. I exchanged my earthly life for my celestial life on May 28th,2022. I was the first of four children. The other three, who preceded me in heaven were Hope Ann, John, and Mack Hughes. I was a grocer’s daughter. My first bed was a cardboard Post Toasties; carton at: Hope Hughes Grocery and Market. My first job was to dust the cans a big feather duster. I have always loved going to the grocery store and felt almost as at home as I did in church. I was married to Dr. Robert Leonard Smith, a Baptist minister, for 70 years, lacking 3 months, when he went home to be with the Lord. We are survived by two priceless children, Robert Leonard Smith, Jr. and Judy Smith George, her husband, Dr. David George, two grandsons, John Graham, and Jeffery Thomas Bynum and three great grandsons, Finley, Nolan and Liam Bynum and a number of special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Gordon L. Copeland

Gordon L. Copeland, age 71, of Novice, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
NOVICE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Gallery: Renderings released of town center boardwalk project

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Early has released new renderings of a boardwalk that will be park of their new town center project. City officials released the renderings on social media Thursday, saying, “we are very excited to share these renderings of the future Town Center Boardwalk with you. Progress is being made […]
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood ISD School Spotlight: Northwest Elementary

An exciting new school year is quickly approaching, and Northwest Elementary School will be welcoming students with a new principal, added grade levels, and a renewed spirit of academic excellence. “I am blessed by God with the chance to build new relationships with the awesome staff and students at Northwest,” said Principal Dee Dee Wright. “I can’t wait to provide multiple opportunities to help our students become the best they can be and have success in academics and social/emotional well-being. We are in the business of serving others and our students come first!”
BROWNWOOD, TX

