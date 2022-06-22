Brownwood Police Department conducts unattended death investigation

My name is Ethelyn Hughes Smith. I love to have the last word, so I have taken the privilege of writing my own obituary. I was born on July 28,1925 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to wonderful Christian parents Hope H. and Ethel Bagwell Hughes. I exchanged my earthly life for my celestial life on May 28th,2022. I was the first of four children. The other three, who preceded me in heaven were Hope Ann, John, and Mack Hughes. I was a grocer’s daughter. My first bed was a cardboard Post Toasties; carton at: Hope Hughes Grocery and Market. My first job was to dust the cans a big feather duster. I have always loved going to the grocery store and felt almost as at home as I did in church. I was married to Dr. Robert Leonard Smith, a Baptist minister, for 70 years, lacking 3 months, when he went home to be with the Lord. We are survived by two priceless children, Robert Leonard Smith, Jr. and Judy Smith George, her husband, Dr. David George, two grandsons, John Graham, and Jeffery Thomas Bynum and three great grandsons, Finley, Nolan and Liam Bynum and a number of special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
