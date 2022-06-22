Brownwood Police Department conducts unattended death investigation

Jackie Eugene Wheat, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A Celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at a later date. Jackie was born September 5, 1936 in Early, Texas. He attended Brownwood Schools and worked on the family farm with his dad. Jackie married Mattie Robertson and together they had a son, Charlie Joe Wheat. Later in life, Jackie married Bonnie Sills and he became step dad to Bonnie’s children. Jackie was a horse man, he loved to spend time with horses and spent countless hours training, caring for racing his horses. He would race anyone who was willing to make a bet and take on the challenge, even local high school track stars that wanted to foot race the horses. He travelled with his friend, Cowboy, and gave everyone a run for their money. He loved animals, he won many blue ribbons with his beloved Donkey, Cherokee. Jackie enjoyed chuck wagon cook-offs and pulling the Hooters girls in parades. Many hours were spent playing dominoes and hanging out with family friends. Although he was a firm man, he was a loving man as well and his door was always open for someone that needed a helping hand and he made sure that the people who worked for him received the money that they earned. Jackie’s family was his greatest legacy and he shared his home with his granddaughters and grandkids. They spent many summer days camping and fishing.

EARLY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO