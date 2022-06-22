ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Use common sense with gun legislation

 2 days ago

I’m writing in response to Pat Wemstrom’s letter in the June 15-16 issues of the Carroll County Mirror-Democrat and the Savanna Times-Journal. I’m not sure exactly where Pat left the rails in the response to my previous letter, but I’m pretty sure it was when Pat asked, “Do Bob Stretton and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Guns#Gun Control#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Law#The Savanna Times Journal#Daisy Red Ryder Bb#American
