Use common sense with gun legislation

In addition to the TIF District public hearing, (view article here) the Erie Village Board addressed other business during their June 14th meeting. Keith Moran of Moran Economic Development presented a summary of the plan for the process of establishing a Business Development District (BDD) and presented the Blight Analysis & Business Development District Plan explaining that the area described qualifies for this process that is similar to the TIF district but not as stringent with areas such as having deterioration, flooding issues, etc. allowed the area to qualify. The BDD is often paired with TIF District planning and has many similarities, but is distinctly different in other ways. The BDD is an economic incentive tool and is a sales tax-based program. It allows the village to bump the sales tax within the district from 7.25% to 8.25% as long as the money is used to fund redevelopment within the district. The new sales tax rate would be at or below other cities in neighboring communities that Erie residents shop in such as Moline 8.5%, Rock Island 8.5%, Sterling 8.25%, and Rock Falls 8.25%. The sales tax increase does not impact medical or prescription purchases, purchases licensed to the state of IL (boat and automobiles sales), or food purchased for consumption at home. For example, ordering a pizza from Casey’s is taxed, but purchasing a frozen pizza is not. Property taxes are not affected by a BDD.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO