ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Triple H Teases Huge Return At WWE Performance Center – “He’s Back”

By Thomas Lowson
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE COO Triple H has teased some kind of return during a recent appearance at the company’s Performance Center. In September 2021, Triple H took a leave of absence after...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Wrestling World

Marriage problems for Stephanie McMahon?

There has been quite a bit of a hustle and bustle in WWE in recent weeks, with Chairman Vince McMahon ending up in an extramarital scandal as the federation boss had entered into a physical relationship with one of his employees on the federation's legal staff and that he had also paid a good three million dollars to have the woman's silence.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reportedly Arrested Over Domestic Violence Charges

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world and some of them are among the most larger than life characters that you will find in any form of entertainment. Watching them on television can be a lot of fun and you do not know what you might get to see from one week to the next. However, these wrestlers have lives once the cameras turn off as well and now one of them is having a serious issue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Michelle McCool Was Questioned By Cops About Murdering The Undertaker

In a classic case of a prank gone too far, Michelle McCool feared the worst when three cops arrived at her home asking her the whereabouts of her husband, The Undertaker. McCool recounted the story on a recent episode of “The Wives of Wrestling Podcast,” a new podcast hosted by the wives of Kurt Angle and Randy Orton, Giovanna and Kim, respectively.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Levesque
Person
Triple H
Wrestling World

New details on Stephanie McMahon's status

In the last month, we have reported how Stephanie McMahon, vice president of WWE, a family company for three generations now, wanted to temporarily abandon her role in the management to take a break, to be able to spend time with the family, to fix some problems at the moment not yet well defined nor declared in a personal way.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Real Reason Big Show Paul Wight Left WWE

Current AEW star Paul Wight is no stranger to changing things up. After debuting for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1995 as The Giant — initially billed as “the son of Andre the Giant” — Wight joined the Dungeon of Doom stable, though he’d soon trade up, becoming part of Hulk Hogan’s New World Order (nWo) faction. Four years after his WCW debut, Wight made the move to World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) predecessor, the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), in 1997, joining chairman Vince McMahon’s Corporation stable and turning heel under the name the Big Show.
WWE
PWMania

Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose Opening Up Donut Shop Together In L.A.

Sonya Deville and Many Rose wil soon be opening their own donut store in the Los Angeles, California area. In a new interview with Forbes, Deville spoke about the new business venture, which will be called “DaMandyz Donutz.”. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Performance Center#Teases#Combat#Wwe Coo
Wrestling World

Could Vince McMahon sell WWE?

In recent days, a great scandal emerged within the WWE. According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the Chairman of the company Vince McMahon's said to have had a consenting relationship with a woman who worked for him and would have paid this woman three million dollars to sign a confidentiality agreement and not to leak anything.
WWE
PWMania

Details on Rhea Ripley’s Brain Injury and Her Status With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bianca Belair announced on WWE RAW that Rhea Ripley will be unable to compete at the Money in the Bank PLE on July 2nd due to a medical condition. Ripley revealed on Instagram that she had a brain injury, and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided more...
WWE
Yardbarker

Dewey Foley, son of Mick Foley, no longer with WWE

Dewey Foley, the son of pro wrestling legend Mick Foley, is no longer with WWE. PWInsider reported on Wednesday that Dewey recently departed WWE, with one source saying that the departure happened in late April. Dewey was part of the NXT creative team and was formerly the lead writer of 205 Live.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Responds to Headline Saying He Might Be On a Better Run Than Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has never been one to doubt himself, and he recently offered a correction to a headline suggesting he might be on a better run than Roman Reigns. The New York Post ran an article that read, “Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns,” arguing that Rollins’ current run is on the level or even better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins saw the article and shared it — with one suggestion.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Segment Announced For Tonight’s Smackdown, Bayley Teases Money in the Bank Win, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Celebrate Anniversary

– WWE has announced that we will hear from Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of Smackdown after he qualified for Money in the Bank last week. After a double disqualification in a brutal Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, WWE Official Adam Pearce ruled that both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will compete for the coveted Money in the Bank contract.
WWE
Popculture

Rhea Ripley Reveals Brain Injury After Being Pulled From WWE's Money in the Bank Event

Rhea Ripley has suffered a brain injury, which explains why she was suddenly pulled from WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event. The WWE Superstar, whose real name is Demi Bennett, revealed the ailment via an Instagram comment on Wednesday morning. On Monday, WWE pulled Ripley from her scheduled Raw Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank with just less than two weeks to go before the event.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy