Pushing forward. Maya Vander won’t be returning for the next season of Selling Sunset after suffering her second pregnancy loss, Us Weekly can confirm. “Logistically it’s been tough for her. Flying back and forth from Miami to Los Angeles has been a lot and it’s stressful,” a source tells Us. “She wants to take it easy, especially after suffering a miscarriage. She wants to focus on her family and hopefully having more kids.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO