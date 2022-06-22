ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Man Arrested on Felony Warrant and Drug Sale Charges

By Patrick Shansoff - patrick@turlockcitynews.com
turlockcitynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 1:29 am Monday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of North First Street and Florence Street, Turlock, made contact with a suspicious vehicle whose occupants had just been seen walking away from the area of a prowler in a backyard call....

www.turlockcitynews.com

crimevoice.com

Guns and ammunition seized following police pursuit in Modesto

Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post:. “This morning at 0434 hours, Officer’s responded to the Turner’s Outdoorsman located on Parkway Plaza for reports of a break in. Officers went on scene almost immediately and located the suspect vehicle fleeing the area. A traffic stop was...
MODESTO, CA
Turlock, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Turlock, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto Arby’s, Wienerschnitzel Burglaries Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect in pair of burglaries at Modesto-area fast food restaurants has been arrested. Modesto police say the first burglary happened at the Wienerschnitzel along McHenry Avenue on June 14. The second burglary happened on June 20 at the Arby’s on Standiford Avenue. Exactly how much was stolen in the burglaries is unclear. Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Waterford/Modesto resident James Werner. Police arrested Werner earlier this week. Live video feeds at the Modesto Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped officers zero-in on Werner, police say.
MODESTO, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Sheriff K-9 Captures Fleeing Motorcyclist

MODESTO – A motorcyclist that led deputies on a pursuit was captured by a Stanislaus Sheriff K-9 early Sunday morning. At about 1:19am a deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist in the area of Hatch and Carpenter Roads. The motorcyclist failed to stop and fled north on Carpenter. Deputies pursued the motorcycle as it ran past stop signs into West Modesto.
MODE, IL
FOX40

17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department. The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
Person
Flight
FOX40

Man suspected of assaulting another man in Tracy park arrested

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a search of more than 40 rooms at a Motel 6 in Tracy, the Tracy Police Department said they arrested a man suspected of assaulting another man at El Pescadero Park on June 20. A 32-year-old Tracy man was attacked at 2:20 a.m. on June 20 at El Pescadero Park […]
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrests Made In Separate Violent Assaults At El Pescadero Park In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two arrests were made this week in connection to two separate violent assaults that occurred just weeks apart at the same Tracy park. Aaron James Mears, 28, was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in a June 2 assault at El Pescadero Park that left a man in critical condition, the Tracy Police Department said. The victim in that assault was a 43-year-old Tracy resident who was hospitalized for several days but has since been released. Mears was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on an attempted murder charge. On Wednesday, Tracy police announced the arrest of Deandre Goodman, 27,...
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Hit and Run Crash

SALIDA – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The crash happened shortly after 10:00pm near the intersection of Kiernan Avenue and Sisk Road. Arriving emergency personnel found a motorcyclist down in the roadway. The rider was rushed to a hospital by ambulance in unknown condition.
MODESTO, CA
truecrimedaily

Ex-boyfriend shot dead after allegedly killing mother of 2 in California

MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Escalon police say a raise is needed to retain officers

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Escalon police are asking for a raise after struggling to retain officers who are leaving to work for neighboring law enforcement agencies that pay more. The city and the police officers association are currently in contract negotiations, but neither side is willing to budge. At a recent council meeting, officers and […]
ESCALON, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Vehicle Crash on Patterson Pass Road [Tracy, CA]

Traffic Accident on Schulte Road Left One Fatality. The accident happened on Patterson Pass Road and Schulte Road around 4:37 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, Tracy Authorities stated a car lost control and struck a parked semi-truck for unknown reasons. Upon arrival, the responding officials discovered two people inside the...
TRACY, CA

