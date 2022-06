Plans to restore and revitalize the Cat Island golf course are under way with the recent purchase of the property by Virginia-based Resort Development Partners (RDP). The Cat Island Golf Club opened in the summer of 1985, but has struggled in recent years. Ownership of the property has changed hands several times, and the course, which has fallen into a state of disrepair, has been closed since 2019. It will be the focus of RDP’s revitalization efforts.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO