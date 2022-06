AMHERST – Throughout their tournament run to the state championship, the Tewksbury High Softball team had called themselves the “Comeback Kids”. It was a well earned nickname, as regardless of the circumstances and regardless of the deficit, it seemed the Redmen were never out of any game. That held very true in the state tournament, when the Redmen earned a pair of comeback victories, including erasing a 5-0 deficit in their 7-6 extra inning state semifinal win over North Attleboro as well as a 4-0 win over Dracut earlier in the tournament.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO