New York City, NY

NYC amends solo subway patrol plan after cop attacked on day 1

police1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — New York City is revising its plan to have transit cops patrol solo after an officer was attacked on the first day of the new patrol initiative. Last week, Adams said the move to solo patrols would effectively double the patrol area and make subways safer for...

www.police1.com

bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Mohammed Hossain, 27, Arrested

On Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2200 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 110th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Mohammed Hossain. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
internewscast.com

NYC robber stabs victims before stealing cash, cops say

A knife-wielding fiend stabbed two people in the Bronx in separate incidents before grabbing their cash and fleeing, police said. The unidentified suspect first struck on June 17 at about 4:45 p.m., cops said. The brazen bandit approached a 44-year-old man, who was sitting in front of 536 East 149th...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn woman run over by drunk driving husband, police say

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after she was run over by her drunk-driving husband, police said. The 41-year-old victim was on E. 16th St. near Ave. X in Sheepshead Bay at 5:30 p.m. Friday when she opened the door to a black Genesis SUV and began arguing with 34-year-old hubby Myroslav Iakymovych. When Iakymovych started to drive off, the woman grabbed the open door to ...
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Daily News

Reckless drivers kill two, injure two in bloody 26-hour span, police say

Reckless drivers killed two people and sent two others to hospitals with critical injuries in four crashes over a bloody 26-hour span in Brooklyn, police said Saturday. Two hit-and-run drivers, a drunken motorist and an inattentive ice cream truck operator were responsible for the carnage, said cops. The bloodshed began at 2:15 a.m. Friday when a hit-and-run driver slammed into 43-year-old ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Homeless man in Brooklyn killed by hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run driver ran down a homeless man crossing a Brooklyn street early Saturday, cops said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was crossing E. 108th St. near Farragut Road in Canarsie just after 4 a.m. when a motorist slammed into him, horrified witnesses told police. The crash took place outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Breukelen Houses, cops said. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

15-Year-Old Subway Surfer Hits Head, Suffers Severe Trauma in NYC Accident: Cops

A 15-year-old suspected subway surfer suffered severe head trauma in a rush-hour accident aboard a 7 train in Queens Thursday and remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday, police said. Cops say they think the boy, who is from the same borough where the injury occurred, was riding on top of...
NBC New York

Couple's Fight Around Moving Car Gets Woman Run Over on Brooklyn Street: Cops

A heated dispute between a couple involving a moving vehicle and alcohol almost turned deadly in a Brooklyn neighborhood Friday evening, city officials said. The argument took place around 5:30 p.m. in Sheepshead Bay between the 34-year-old driver and a 41-year-old standing outside of the car while the passenger door hung open, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

More Than 30 Cars Vandalized in Bizarre NYC Spree: Cops

Police are investigating more than 30 vehicle break-ins in a single Queens community overnight, authorities said Thursday. Dozens of windows were broken on vehicles parked overnight near Mount Zion Cemetery on Queens Boulevard between 51st and 58th streets, the NYPD confirmed. Others were damaged by 47th and Roosevelt, officials said.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man gunned down near Brooklyn park

A gunman opened fire Friday on a man on a Brooklyn street, killing him, police said. The 43-year-old victim was on Carroll St. near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights, a short distance from Lincoln Terrace/Arthur S. Sommers Park, at 9:20 p.m. when the gunman pulled a gun and started blasting away. The victim was hit multiple times in the chest. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he ...
BROOKLYN, NY

