Vince Marrow subtweets Louisville's recruiting success: "Enjoy the summer"

In case a Louisville fan hasn’t told you yet, the Cardinals are making some noise on the recruiting trail, wooing four-stars to Floyd Street with flashy cars and private jets. If you’re looking for the perfect clapback, Vince Marrow has you covered.

Earlier this week, the Cardinals got a commitment from Top 35 tailback Rueben Owens, their sixth pledge from a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. Louisville’s class now ranks ninth in On3 consensus team rankings. This morning, On3’s Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons put a prediction for Louisville in four-star inside offensive lineman Madden Sanker‘s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), suggesting that momentum isn’t going to slow down any time soon.

How are the Cards doing this? To compensate for their poor results on the field, Louisville is going all-in on NIL and staging Instagram photoshoots for visiting recruits with private jets, cars, and Lamar Jackson’s Heisman Trophy. Recruits’ names are even being advertised on billboards throughout the city. Kudos to their marketing department for tapping into what the kids want, but as Vince Marrow pointed out on Twitter this morning, none of it will matter if you don’t produce results.

“Man at the end of the day u have to win,” the Big Dog tweeted. “These schools doing all this stuff that has nothing to do with football. Kids want results not flashy. Enjoy the summer because September will be here soon.”

You could argue that even subtweeting about Louisville validates their success on the recruiting trail, but I’m here for it. The more rivalry the better, especially during a slow stretch of summer where one side is bragging about commitments and the other recently signed a top-15 recruiting class, is ranked in the preseason Top 25, and won the last three games by a combined score of 153-44.

Cats by actual 90 in November.