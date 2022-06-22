ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the finalists for the USA Basketball U17 World Cup Team?

By Joe Tipton about 11 hours
 3 days ago
USA U17 Tryouts / Credit: USA Basketball (@usabjnt/Twitter)

34 athletes from around the country gathered in Colorado Springs for the annual USA men’s basketball U17 tryouts. Training camp participants and coaches were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee. Athletes represent the high school graduating classes of 2023, 2024, and 2025.

On Monday, nearly half the participants were cut, narrowing the list to 18.

Wednesday morning, they chopped the list even further. The final 12-player roster will travel to Europe to compete at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Málaga, Spain on July 2-10.

Who made the cut?

2023’s

Jeremy Fears (Michigan State)

Sean Stewart (Duke)

2024’s

2025’s

Below are the six players that made the initial cut to 18, but did not make the final cut to 12.

2024’s

2025’s

Below is Monday’s first roster cut.

2023’s

Garwey Dual (Providence)

Jalen Lewis (Overtime Elite)

2024’s

Annor Boateng

Jeremiah Green

Tahaad Pettiford (NDP)

