North Port, FL

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie lawsuit reaches court for first time

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabby Petito against the parents of her suspected killer, Brian Laundrie, headed to court for the first time Wednesday. Judge Hunter W. Carroll is hearing arguments from both sides after attorneys for Chris and Roberta Laundrie submitted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that...

www.wflx.com

