Dallas, TX

CeeDee Lamb discusses what changes he expects as the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver

By Griffin McVeigh about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Changes were made in the offseason as to how the Dallas Cowboys‘ offense looks. More specifically, the wide receiver room with Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson leaving the franchise. Multiple players will have to step up in their place but third-year CeeDee Lamb will have the most pressure as the brand new No. 1 target.

Lamb recently appeared on the Open Mike Podcast and when he was introduced as the new top receiver of the Dallas Cowboys, he had a surprising reaction. Even if hearing those words out loud came as a surprise, Lamb is ready for the role.

“That’s a lot to take in,” Lamb said. “Kind of happened so fast but I feel like that’s a situation I am ready to take on.”

When Cooper was traded from the Raiders to Dallas during the 2018 season, the offense exploded into one of the best in the league. Even with him now out of the organization, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will be expected to keep the same production up. Lamb is a huge part of the plan.

Once Cooper left, Lamb said the standard for his performances immediately “raised” and he knew there was work to be done.

“Honestly, kind of, in a sense, it raised the standard,” said Lamb. “I hold myself to a high standard already but at this moment, nothing else you can do but take it on. That’s the energy I have.”

CeeDee Lamb discusses DCs game-planning for him

Part of being a team’s No. 1 receiver is getting the best corners in the league placed on you and at times, potentially even getting double-teamed. Lamb does not believe is he is there yet — as far as defensive coordinators working game plans around him — but once he showcases himself more often, he thinks harder assignments are on the way.

“At some point,” the wide receiver said. “In my opinion, I haven’t done enough to just have defensive coordinators kind of want to X me out but if I grab that attention then.”

Lamb has been in the league for two years and already has a 1,000-yard season under his belt. He was the Cowboys’ leading receiver from a statistical standpoint with 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. However, there were other elite talents surrounding him

Michael Gallup will be his sidekick going forward but Lamb is stepping into a crucial No. 1 role. Pressure is on Dallas to perform well in the playoffs and a lot of success will be based on if Lamb’s game translates.

