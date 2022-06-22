Countdown to Clemson football: 75 days

After a rush of defensive commitments, Clemson football is now closing in on one of the country’s top-ranked 2023 offensive linemen, according to recent predictions. Over the last week, the Tigers picked up two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions to ultimately land the commitment of Harris Sewell, who ranks as the nation’s No. 2 interior offensive lineman, No. 13 recruit in Texas and No. 72 overall recruit nationally.

