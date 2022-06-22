ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Countdown to Clemson football: 75 days

By Matt Connolly about 6 hours
Trent Howard could get some snaps at center for Clemson this fall. (John Byrum/Getty Images)

To get you ready for Clemson's 2022 season, we are counting down the days until kickoff. Today's update is on No. No. 75 Trent Howard.

