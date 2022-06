Union City, Tenn.–Union City Park and Recreation officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the persons in the photo in connection with vandalism at Community Park Pavilion at 8:20 p.m. June 7. Officials said the vandalism cost over $500. There was a third young male with them who isn’t in this photo. If you can help please call the Union City Police Department.

