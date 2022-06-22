ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dangerous heat to stretch through the week: Latest forecast

By EMILY SHAPIRO
6abc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDangerously high temperatures are slamming the U.S., with heat alerts in effect across more than one dozen states from Texas to West Virginia. In the South, the heat index -- what temperature it feels like -- is forecast to skyrocket Wednesday to 104...

6abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Heat dome to keep central US sweltering throughout the week

Forecasts indicate that dangerous and record-challenging heat is expected for the remainder of the week in the south-central United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say, while parts of the Midwest can expect temperatures to ease slightly from triple-digit highs at times. A tremendous dome of heat will continue to spin over the...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
People

Two Dead in Wisconsin as Heat Wave Blankets Parts of Nation

Two deaths in Wisconsin this week are reportedly being investigated as heat-related as dangerously high temperatures plague most of the country. A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was found dead on Tuesday in her home, and an 89-year-old Greenfield man died after collapsing in his backyard on Wednesday, NBC News reported. Autopsies...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Atlanta#Birmingham#Heat Index#104
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Power Companies Use Heat Wave as a 'Super Bowl' of Energy Use as Temperatures Could Reach Over 100 Degrees Fahrenheit

Power companies across the United States are reportedly planning to use the current heat wave or heat dome blanketing the country as a "Super Bowl" of energy use. This is despite earlier warnings that high temperatures during the US summer season could spark widespread power outages, mainly due to damaged power lines and power grid failures.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Summer swelter: Persistent heat wave breaks records, spirits

From the normally chilly Russian Arctic to the traditionally sweltering American South, big swaths of the Northern Hemisphere continued to sizzle with extreme heat as the start of summer more resembled the dog days of August.In the United States a heat dome of triple digit temperatures in many places combined with high humidity oscillated from west to east. On Thursday, at least eight states hit 100 degrees (37.8 degrees Celsius) and at least nine high temperature marks were set or broken, according to the National Weather Service, which held 30 million Americans under some kind of heat advisory. The extreme...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy