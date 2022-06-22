ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Irish Pub In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Pittsburgh bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in Pennsylvania .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state , which included Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"This quaint pub is where Pittsburgh's St. Pat's day festivities kick-off , and in this bustling pub you'll find an ample whiskey selection and top-notch pub grub," Eat This, Not That 's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best Irish pubs in every state:

  1. Alabama- Irish Bred Pub (Opelika)
  2. Alaska- Reilly's Irish Pub (Juneau)
  3. Arizona- Mulloy's Public House (Nutrioso)
  4. Arkansas- Dugan's Pub (Little Rock)
  5. California- The Auld Dubliner (Long Beach)
  6. Colorado- The Irish Rover (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- The Harp and the Hound (Mystic)
  8. Delaware- Catherine Rooney's (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- Stout Bar and Grill (Oakland Park)
  10. Georgia- Olde Blind Dog (Brookhaven)
  11. Hawaii- Murphy's Bar and Grill (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- O'Michael's Pub and Grill (Boise)
  13. Illinois- The Kerryman (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- Nine Irish Brothers (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Sully's Irish Pub (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Conroy's Public House (Overland Park)
  17. Kentucky- The Irish Rover (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Erin Rose (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Rí Rá (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Mahaffey's Pub (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- JJ Foley's Cafe (Boston)
  22. Michigan- Nancy Whiskey (Detroit)
  23. Minnesota- O'Donovan's (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Mahogany Bar (Hattiesburg)
  25. Missouri- McGurks (St. Louis)
  26. Montana- The Stone of Accord (Missoula)
  27. Nebraska- Brazen Head Irish Pub (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Three Angry Wives (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Kathleen's Irish Pub (Bristol)
  30. New Jersey- The Shannon Rose (Ramsey)
  31. New Mexico- Two Fools Tavern (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Donovan's Pub (Queens)
  33. North Carolina- Tyber Creek Pub (Charlotte)
  34. North Dakota- Blarney Stone Pub (Bismarck)
  35. Ohio- The Harp (Cleveland)
  36. Oklahoma- Sean Cummings' Irish Pub (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- T.C. O'Leary's (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle (Pittsburgh)
  39. Rhode Island- O'Rourke's Bar and Grill (Bristol)
  40. South Carolina- Seanachain Whiskey and Cocktail Bar (John's Island)
  41. South Dakota- McNally's (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- McNamara's Irish Pub (Nashville)
  43. Texas- Trinity Hall Irish Pub & Restaurant (Dallas)
  44. Utah- Piper Down Pub (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- McGrath's Irish Pub (Killington)
  46. Virginia- Ireland's Four Courts (Arlington)
  47. Washington- Murphy's Pub (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Meagher's Irish Pub (Bridgeport)
  49. Wisconsin- O'Donoghue's Irish Pub (Elm Grove)
  50. Wyoming- O'Dwyer's Public House (Laramie)

Comments / 1

