Huge sinkhole opens up and swallows part of south-east London road
A section of a residential road in south-east London has collapsed and opened up a large sinkhole .
Video footage shows the size of the cavern, which now spans the entire width of the street.
A motorbike can be seen in the sinkhole after it was swallowed up by the collapsed part of the road.
Police were called to the scene at Martens Avenue, Bexleyheath , on Tuesday evening after cracks began to show.
No one has been hurt, officials confirmed.
