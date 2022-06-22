ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Huge sinkhole opens up and swallows part of south-east London road

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kR7mV_0gIngG3000

A section of a residential road in south-east London has collapsed and opened up a large sinkhole .

Video footage shows the size of the cavern, which now spans the entire width of the street.

A motorbike can be seen in the sinkhole after it was swallowed up by the collapsed part of the road.

Police were called to the scene at Martens Avenue, Bexleyheath , on Tuesday evening after cracks began to show.

No one has been hurt, officials confirmed.

The Independent

Black schoolboy, 14, thrown to ground and handcuffed in mistaken stop and search

Video footage has surfaced of the moment a 14-year-old schoolboy was thrown to the ground and handcuffed by police in a mistaken stop and search.De-shaun Joseph was stopped by officers in south London on Thursday (23 June) on the suggestion that he matched the description of a suspect in a nearby robbery.The teenager - who suffers from asthma - was able to shout his mother’s phone number to a passerby and she arrived at the scene to find her son in handcuffs.De-shaun was later released without arrest after police admitted he was the wrong person.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Polio: National incident declared after virus detected in London sewage samplesProtesters in London send ‘message of solidarity’ to US women over abortion rulingVladimir Putin ally warns London will be bombed ‘first’ if World War 3 breaks out
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Woman, 36, found in street dies after ‘horrific assault’ as murder investigation launched

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a woman in Ilford.Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 2.44am on Sunday to Cranbrook Road, Ilford, where they found a seriously injured woman.A woman, 36, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and died later in the morning.The victim was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.A crime scene remained in place on Cranbrook Road and local reports said traffic had built up around the scene.Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s East Area Basic Command Unit,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pizza shop boss jailed for 18 years for murdering wife at restaurant and dumping her body in woods

A pizzeria owner has been jailed for murdering his wife at the family takeaway they ran together and dumping her body in an unmarked woodland grave where it lay undiscovered for six months.Nezam Salangy, 44, was condemned to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 18 years on Thursday after a six-week trial at Worcester Crown Court found he killed his wife, 28-year-old Zobaidah Salangy, likely at their shop in Bromsgrove.The trial heard how Salangy sent fake text messages from his wife’s phone in order to cover up her disappearance in March 2020, with prosecutors alleging that he had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
