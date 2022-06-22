Huge sinkhole opens up and swallows part of south-east London road

A section of a residential road in south-east London has collapsed and opened up a large sinkhole .

Video footage shows the size of the cavern, which now spans the entire width of the street.

A motorbike can be seen in the sinkhole after it was swallowed up by the collapsed part of the road.

Police were called to the scene at Martens Avenue, Bexleyheath , on Tuesday evening after cracks began to show.

No one has been hurt, officials confirmed.

