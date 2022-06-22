ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Texas Woman Sentenced For Husband's Murder-For-Hire Plot With Ex-Boyfriend

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Dallas County Sheriff's Office

The Texas woman who took the world by storm with her emotional plea on live TV to help find who killed her husband has now been sentenced to life in prison for committing the crime.

Jennifer Lynne Faith pleaded guilty in February to orchestrating her husband's murder-for-hire with her ex-boyfriend in 2020. Tuesday (June 21), the woman from Oak Cliff was sentenced to life in prison, according to WFAA . She was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and $6,500 in restitution to her husband's family for funeral expenses.

Jennifer's husband Jamie Faith was killed on October 9, 2020 while on a dog walk with his wife in their neighborhood. Police released a description of the suspect's truck after the shooting. In an on-camera interview, Jennifer emotionally begged the public to help her find the owner of the truck. "Somebody has got to know whose truck this is. It's a black Nissan Titan extended cab. It had a Texas Rangers sticker in the back window. So it was very distinctive from that point," she said.

Two days later, investigators found incriminating texts to her ex-boyfriend. "I woke up in a little bit of a panic….something is eating away at me telling me you need to take the sticker out of the back window the truck," she said. Officials later found that Jennifer's ex-boyfriend, Darrin Ruben Lopez , shot Jamie seven times from his truck which had the same sticker previously mentioned. It was later discovered through fake email accounts that Jennifer encouraged Lopez to carry out the murder, according to WFAA .

A month after her husband's death, Jennifer admitted to initiating an insurance claim seeking over $600,000 in death benefits through Jamie's job.

In February 2021, Jennifer was charged with obstruction of justice. Later that year, a charge of use of interstate commerce int he commission of murder-for-hire was added. In return for her plea, prosecutors agreed to dropping the obstruction charge and recommending a life prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office .

For more details about the case, click here .

Comments / 0

