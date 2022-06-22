ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese gets new name, new look

By Chris Williams
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Some people might consider the move to be a bit cheesy, but Kraft Heinz said one of their iconic products will no longer be called "Kraft Macaroni & Cheese" but instead "Kraft Mac & Cheese." Kraft said in a news release the...

www.fox5ny.com

