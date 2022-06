Bolingbrook officers responded to the campus of WeatherTech. On June 25th, 2022, at 6:25 am, officers were dispatched to 1 Weathertech Way for the report of a subject shot. The offender fled the building and is still at large. There are multiple police units in the area in this ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area at this time of Remington Blvd. and Woodcreek Drive.

