Saint Peter, MN

Senior Spotlight: Sara Cronk

By msousa
gustavus.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Cronk is a Theatre and Management double major and Arts Administration minor from Dassel, Minnesota. In the future, Sara will be working at CLIMB Theatre as a Community Connection Coordinator. Fine Arts Director Miguel Sousa says that Sara “is a representative of excellence and professionalism. She is an intelligent young...

finearts.blog.gustavus.edu

gustavus.edu

Senior Spotlight: Maddi McChesney

Maddi McChesney is an Instrumental Music Education major from Mason City, Iowa. She performed with the Gustavus Wind Orchestra, the Gustavus Symphony Orchestra, the Gustavus Campus Band, the Bronze Handbells, and other instrumental ensembles. Professor Masayoshi Ishikawa says “I had the privilege of getting to know and working with Maddi. Her musical growth during this period has been outstanding even though it is only 9 months. I will greatly miss Maddi’s positive energy, smiles, and the leadership that she brings to the ensembles. Maddi’s curiosity to learn and aspiration to grow as an artist have been inspiring to me. I am hopeful that Maddi will be successful for her musical career, and I am excited for her continuing musical journey.”
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Senior Spotlight: Preston Hanstad

Preston Hanstad is a Studio Art major with a double minor in Music and Film & Media Studies from Coon Rapids, Minnesota. In the future, Preston plans to apply for jobs in video production so he can keep creating. Professor Priscilla Briggs had the following to say about Preston: “from the start, his sense of humor was apparent. What I learned over time, as can be observed in his work in the Senior Exhibition, is that Preston is an old soul who is able to connect with his subjects on a deep and meaningful level very quickly.”
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Summer Research Kicks Off at Gustavus

From national parks to labs on the Hill, over 60 Gustie students are conducting summer research in topics ranging from chemistry to art history. Whether they’re studying distant planets or the distant past, their work will impact their futures as students, scholars, and curious citizens. It will impact the world as well.
SAINT PETER, MN
