This Is The Best Irish Pub In Pennsylvania

Photo: Getty Images

A Pittsburgh bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in Pennsylvania .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state , which included Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"This quaint pub is where Pittsburgh's St. Pat's day festivities kick-off , and in this bustling pub you'll find an ample whiskey selection and top-notch pub grub," Eat This, Not That 's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best Irish pubs in every state: