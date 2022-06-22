ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dangerous heat to stretch through the week: Latest forecast

By EMILY SHAPIRO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDangerously high temperatures are slamming the U.S., with heat alerts in effect across more than one dozen states from Texas to West Virginia. In the South, the heat index -- what temperature it feels like -- is forecast to skyrocket Wednesday to 104...

Two Dead in Wisconsin as Heat Wave Blankets Parts of Nation

Two deaths in Wisconsin this week are reportedly being investigated as heat-related as dangerously high temperatures plague most of the country. A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was found dead on Tuesday in her home, and an 89-year-old Greenfield man died after collapsing in his backyard on Wednesday, NBC News reported. Autopsies...
Heat dome to keep central US sweltering throughout the week

Forecasts indicate that dangerous and record-challenging heat is expected for the remainder of the week in the south-central United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say, while parts of the Midwest can expect temperatures to ease slightly from triple-digit highs at times. A tremendous dome of heat will continue to spin over the...
100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
California’s Furnace Creek expected to hit 47C as more than 60 million people under US heatwave

Calfornia’s Furnace Creek is set to hit record temperatures this year at 118F or 47C as large parts of southwestern America suffer through sweltering heat, affecting over 60 million people. Temperatures in several areas in Texas, California and Nevada, including Pheonix and Las Vegas, are touching triple digits on the Fahrenheit scale, according to warnings issued by the country’s weather department. Excessive heat warnings and advisories currently cover “an expansive area” of the US, and “critical fire weather conditions is expected across the southwest into the southern and central rockies and high plains”, the National Weather Service said. Dangerous...
Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
