Later this year, on a site in the Permian Basin in Texas, a company called 1PointFive will break ground on a new “direct air capture” plant that can suck as much as 1 million tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere each year—the first facility of its size in the world. Now, the company, along with its partner Carbon Engineering, is figuring out how to quickly scale up: By 2035, it wants to build 70 similar plants.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO