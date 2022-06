Austin Taylor Sharp, age 32, of Spring Hill, passed away June 11, 2022. He was born in Nashville and was a graduate of Centennial High School in Franklin, class of 2008. Austin worked in the landscaping and warehouse industries. He attended the Resting Place Church in Nashville. Austin was a friend to many. If you never met him, you certainly missed out. We will always love you and never forget you, Austin!

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO