Wyoming State

Wyoming senators vote against bipartisan gun bill

By Victoria Eavis 307-266-0592, victoria.eavis@trib.com
Douglas Budget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming’s U.S. senators voted Tuesday night against a bipartisan gun control bill drafted in response to a string of mass shootings, including a massacre at a Texas elementary school that killed 21 people. The bill cleared its first hurdle by a 64-34 vote. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John...

Comments / 14

Kevin Asbury
3d ago

Why hasn't DOJ prosecuted Hunter Biden for breaking existing federal gun laws? Bring him to justice before you try infringing on lawful gun owners rights.

