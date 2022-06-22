Wyoming senators vote against bipartisan gun bill

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) LUCILLE PIERCE also known as ) LUCILLE I. PIERCE also known as ) You are hereby notified that on the 6th day of June, 2022, an Application for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Property was filed in the above named court by a distributee of said decedent. That there will be no administration of said estate and petitioner seeks to enter a decree establishing the right and title to real property. If no objection to the Application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication, said decree shall be presented to the Court, in the Courtroom of said Court, in the Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming on July 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard.

CONVERSE COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO