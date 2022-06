The clock has started ticking on a near-total abortion ban in Tennessee. With the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overruling Roe v. Wade, the next step is for Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery to notify the Tennessee Code Commission and identify what will be the official 30th day post-Roe. That is when the state’s trigger ban will officially go into effect.

