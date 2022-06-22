These players are set to attend Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's Tight End University this week
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle and NFL commentator Greg Olsen have brought back Tight End University for another year. All of the NFL’s best at the position are set to get together in Nashville, Tennessee for another summit from June 22-24. There they’ll collaborate and learn from each other in a number of different ways to help push the position forward.
A number of players have committed to attend after the success of the first year, with official attendance announcements coming via the Tight End University Twitter and Instagram pages. So far 24 players have been announced as attending, along with Kelce, Kittle and Olsen. There are also a number of other tight ends who have been invited and participated in a fund-raising event for the Boys & Girls Clubs, who are all expected to be in attendance this week.
Here’s a look at the players currently set to attend the second annual event:
