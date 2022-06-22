These players are set to attend Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's Tight End University this week

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle and NFL commentator Greg Olsen have brought back Tight End University for another year. All of the NFL’s best at the position are set to get together in Nashville, Tennessee for another summit from June 22-24. There they’ll collaborate and learn from each other in a number of different ways to help push the position forward.

A number of players have committed to attend after the success of the first year, with official attendance announcements coming via the Tight End University Twitter and Instagram pages. So far 24 players have been announced as attending, along with Kelce, Kittle and Olsen. There are also a number of other tight ends who have been invited and participated in a fund-raising event for the Boys & Girls Clubs, who are all expected to be in attendance this week.

Here’s a look at the players currently set to attend the second annual event:

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Jets TE Tyler Conklin

Lions TE T.J. Hockensen

Chiefs TE Noah Gray

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Bucs TE Codey McElroy

Bills TE Dawson Knox

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Raiders TE Darren Waller

Bears TE Cole Kmet

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Panthers TE Tommy Tremble

Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox

Jets TE C.J. Uzomah

Browns TE David Njoku

Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith

Vikings TE Irv Smith

