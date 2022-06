Temple Fire and Rescue were summoned to an apartment on June 24, 2022. A press release sent out by the organization stated the following:. "At 3:13 p.m., an alarm panel activation dispatched Temple Fire and Rescue for a smoke alarm. Upon investigation, Fire Crews found smoke in the stairwell and upper penthouse of 111 N. Main St. A full alarm response was dispatched at 3:23 p.m. In one of the penthouse apartments of The Kyle Building, a small fire was located in the area of the stovetop. The fire was put out by a sprinkler and a portable extinguisher."

