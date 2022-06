For weeks, the Delta News has reported on the battle of wills between the Greenwood Leflore Hospital Board and the Leflore County Board of Supervisors. The hospital board kept refusing to meet with the County Supervisors which led to the drafting of an ultimatum letter telling the hospital that if it did not respond to the supervisors by June 6th, the board would appoint a representative to contact the "University Medical Center and the Baptist Hospital, concerning the matter"

GREENWOOD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO