ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bulldozer crushes illegal dirt bikes, ATVs, minibikes in New York City

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TA4ed_0gInMJBz00

New York Mayor Eric Adams is sending a message to the riders of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and minibikes in the city.

Adams said that there has been an 88% increase in seizures of the bikes when compared to last year, SILive.com reported.

He called the bikes “loud, intimidating and dangerous,” during a media event in Brooklyn this week.

The event ended with Adams giving the signal to a bulldozer driver to crush nearly a hundred seized dirt bikes, ATVs and minibikes.

Since the start of the year, the New York Police Department has taken almost 2,000 illegal motorbikes and ATVs off the streets, WNYW reported.

Many were illegal since they don’t have the necessary equipment to allow them to be ridden on the street. Instead, they’re designed for off-roading.

The NYPD will destroy bikes only when it cannot find the owners.

The department says it doesn’t sell or donate the illegal bikes to keep them off the streets, WNYW reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Pride parades march on with new urgency across US

NEW YORK — (AP) — Parades celebrating LGBTQ pride kick off in some of America's biggest cities Sunday amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism. The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere take place just two days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Brooklyn man who stole grill from Lowes caught with heroin in Bayonne

A Brooklyn man who stole a grill from Loews was caught with heroin in Bayonne after a traffic stop yesterday, police said. Michael W. Geoghega, 42, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property. Geoghegan was...
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Cars
Road & Track

This Range Rover Fell Off a Truck

A brand-new Range Rover was destroyed Thursday morning after it apparently fell off the back of a car transporter while traveling down a highway in New Jersey, The Daily Voice reports. The incident occurred on the northbound side of Route 17 in Paramus at around 8:30 a.m. A black Honda...
PARAMUS, NJ
newscentermaine.art

When Is Bulk Day In Newark

When Is Bulk Day In Newark. (no renovation, construction debris or electronics will be collected) yard waste collection 3rd wednesday of each month. Newark trash, bulk and recycling collection schedule. We invite you to join us for # nationalnightout next week on tuesday,. Baraka and interim director of department of...
NJ.com

Liberty State Park under threat; Lots of money at stake over prescription drugs | Letters

I have watched the development of Liberty State Park since the beginning. I have enjoyed using the park in many ways. I have chaperoned class trips from the Jersey City Public Schools to the park. I have walked many miles along the beautiful paths of the park. I heard the Andrea Bocelli concert in the park. I have witnessed many families enjoying the park. The children of these families always seem to find something to do. They rode bikes; they roller skated; they walked and ran beside their families. Many families enjoy a picnic in the park.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bikes#Nypd#Atvs#Vehicles#Minibikes#Wnyw#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman charged over dead baby and it never has to be this way

Aggravated manslaughter. Desecration of human remains. Endangerment of a child. Serious charges for a horrific case. All according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Jessica Farag, 19, gave birth to a baby girl on June 8 at 12:30 p.m. in the bathroom of her Jamesburg home. Authorities say she both told them the baby was stillborn but also said that the baby was moving and crying. Officials say she left the baby on a counter until the girl died.
JAMESBURG, NJ
Daily News

Man sleeping under van outside Queens cemetery killed when driver unwittingly runs over him

A man sleeping under a van parked next to a Queens cemetery was killed when the driver returned to the vehicle and unwittingly ran over him, police said Wednesday. The bizarre tragedy unfolded just outside Mount Zion Cemetery on Maurice Ave. near 54th Drive in Maspeth at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. The driver of the van, a 2008 Ford E-350 equipped with a cherry picker, returned to the ...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

NJ Transit takes over contractor’s bus routes to ease crowding

NJ Transit took over operation of 12 bus routes from a contractor that was struggling to provide drivers and is using larger buses on two busy routes to ease crowding. The change started earlier this month and takes full effect on Saturday to help contractor Coach USA with a driver shortage, Mike Kilcoyne, NJ Transit bus operations vice president said Fridays at a board of directors committee meeting.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Arrests made in theft of ‘Angel of Hope’ statue in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON — Two suspects have been identified and charged with the theft of the Angel of Hope statue from its perch between three churches. The heavy bronze statue was cut at the ankles in the early hours of May 7, leaving only its feet on a round base. Police have said that video footage helped them track the statue to a Philadelphia scrapyard and identify the thieves.
TRENTON, NJ
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
74K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy