Wyoming State

Wyoming senators vote against bipartisan gun bill

By Victoria Eavis 307-266-0592,
 4 days ago

Wyoming’s U.S. senators voted Tuesday night against a bipartisan gun control bill drafted in response to a string of mass shootings, including a massacre at a Texas elementary school that killed 21 people.

The bill cleared its first hurdle by a 64-34 vote. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso were joined by 32 other GOP senators in opposing the measure.

Fourteen Republican senators voted for the legislation as did all 50 Democrats.

To pass the Senate, the bill faces two more major votes to break a filibuster and then a vote on final passage. It has already garnered the support of the 10 Republicans necessary overcome a filibuster. Their ranks include Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I do not support this legislation and will continue to vote against it,” Barrasso said in a statement. “As a senator for Wyoming, I know the meaning of the Second Amendment. I will not vote for any legislation that would jeopardize the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. My focus has been on mental health, school safety, and better-enforcement of our current laws. This legislation goes beyond that.”

The 80-page bill includes millions of dollars for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs. It would allow authorities up to 10 business days to review the mental health records of gun buyers younger than 21. It also closes the so-called boyfriend loophole and allocates funding for states to implement “red-flag” laws.

Red flag laws allow police or family members to request courts keep firearms away from people if they are a risk to themselves or others. Critics of the laws say they can violate a person’s due-process rights.

“I was hopeful the Senate would act to prevent these kinds of tragedies in the future by addressing mental health issues and ways to make our schools safer, something I would wholeheartedly support,” Lummis said in a statement. “However, this legislation includes measures that infringe on the Second Amendment rights of lawfully abiding gun owners in Wyoming – something I will always oppose.”

A bloc of conservatives in the Wyoming Legislature urged Barrasso and Lummis to vote against the bill. They focused their opposition on red flag laws.

Twenty members of the Legislature released a letter earlier this week opposing any form of gun control while a second written by the Wyoming House Freedom Caucus also pushed back on attempts by Congress to implement new gun restrictions. Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, also sent a letter of his own.

Guns are sewn inextricably into Wyoming’s fabric. About two-thirds of Wyoming households possess firearms. In recent legislative sessions, lawmakers have drafted numerous gun rights bills in a state that is already one of the friendliest to firearms in the nation.

The legislation could pass the Senate by the end of the week and would then move onto the House.

