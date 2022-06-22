ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Farrah Alexander’s ‘Resistance in the Bluegrass’ shares the story of Underestimated Kentucky Activism

By Melissa Gaddie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky writer Farrah Alexander has released “Resistance in the Bluegrass,” her follow up to 2020’s “Raising the Resistance: A Mother’s Guide to Practical Activism.” As her writing has long concerned itself with the ideas of feminism, social justice and parenting, it’s no surprise that her latest work returns to the same...

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
Remember Kentucky Shelter Pup Ethan? He’s Up For A Major Award

On January 29th, 2021, Ethan was dumped at the Kentucky Humane Society fighting for his life. Truly with just hours to live, he was saved. What happened next is a story of community, resilience, and a will to live. Ethan has been thriving in his new home and now is up for Shelter Hero Dog of the Year! He needs our votes.
This Little Winged Invader Needs to Be Run Out of Kentucky

Since there are plenty of unpleasant creatures that are NATIVE to Kentucky, we certainly don't want any troublemakers that DON'T belong here. Asian carp have already proven to be an annual problem; their penchant for harming the ecological balance of Kentucky's waters is not a desirable penchant. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources is constantly working to round them up.
Books & Literature
Entertainment
Education
3 children, 1 adult shot in northern Kentucky

Multiple individuals have been shot in the northern Kentucky city of Covington on Monday night based on information from native police. Law enforcement blocked off an space in the city after they stated a number of individuals have been shot round 6:45 p.m. native time on Monday. Three kids have been taken to the hospital, one 7-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old. A 41-year-old was additionally shot.
Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, efforts to provide relief from record gas prices, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, the lowest unemployment rate in state history for second consecutive month, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and a new recruitment program for law enforcement. He also recognized Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
Kentucky AG on SCOTUS ruling

Kentucky AG issues advisory on state's trigger law, governor calls it 'one of the most extreme in the entire country'. The new law bans abortion except to prevent the death of the mother. It does not include exceptions for victims of incest or other forms of rape.
Great Off-the-Beaten-Path Places to Park Your Motorhome in Kentucky

I love motorhomes. If or when I ever get one, I will move into it. It will be my address. Maybe we'll pull a Nomadland one day and tour the country. Regardless, I am completely enamored of the best gift ever given to the long-distance road warrior. It was just seven years ago that my family was staying with my uncle in Silver City, New Mexico, and I was offered his motorhome as my guest bedroom; they were out of space in the house. I reacted like a little kid.
Kentucky AG issues advisory on state's trigger law, governor calls it 'one of the most extreme in the entire country'

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a news conference Friday praising the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade and ending federal protections on abortion rights. Cameron also confirmed that the trigger law will be implemented. "Pro-life men, women and...
Former Governors Steve Beshear and Ernie Fletcher, Recovery Advocate Mike Barry and DV8 Kitchen Inducted to 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame

Lexington, Ky. (June 21, 2022) – RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, today honored its 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees. Former U.S. Congressman and Governor Ernie Fletcher and former Governor Steve Beshear are recipients of the Congressman Hal Rogers Award, which recognizes Kentucky policymakers, elected officials or public officials who have advocated for legislation and public policies to address the addiction crisis and help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery from substance use disorders.
Man pardoned by former Kentucky governor faces assault charges

A Kentucky man pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin, who said the man will do “great things with his life,” is facing assault and strangulation charges. The Kentucky Enquirer reports 20-year-old Johiem Bandy, of Covington, is charged with strangulation, assault and second-degree criminal mischief for incidents that happened in March and April, according to court documents.
