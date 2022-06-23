ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

UPDATE: SFPD releases photos of suspect in fatal SF Muni Metro shooting

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FckGW_0gInLLze00

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Wednesday are searching for the gunman in fatal shooting on a Muni Metro train that shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations for hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332SPs_0gInLLze00
SF Muni shooting being investigated by SFPD at Castro Station. CBS

The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses provided service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.

There were initial Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but at the time, San Francisco police not confirmed any details regarding the police activity.

San Francisco District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar later confirmed the shooting, saying that she was "informed by SFPD that a shooting occurred inside the train." The double shooting happened between the Forest Hill and Castro stations.

She went on to say that two victims were shot, with one deceased and the second victim taken to an area hospital. She said police are searching for the suspect who ran out of the train at Castro Station.

She noted that there was not an active shooter at this time, but confirmed the suspect was still at large.

Police later confirmed that one shooting victim, a 27-year-old man, was dead when officers arrived on the scene. The second victim, a 70-year-old bystander, was transported to SF General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoZbz_0gInLLze00
SFPD Muni shooting investigation. CBS

Police additionally said that they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument and was not random and that there was some prior motive between parties in the incident.

San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Kathryn Winters said that the shooting was not a hate crime and had no connection to any sort of threat to the LGBTQ+ community in the days ahead of SF Pride weekend festivities.

"I just really want to assure, again, that our LGBTQ community members and those who are visiting our city from around the world for San Francisco Pride, that this incident does not appear to be related to Pride or targeting our LGBTQ community," Winters said.

Police also said the suspect was a male of an unknown race in dark clothes and a hooded jacket.

The Castro Station was closed for the next several hours for the police investigation, reopening shortly before 2 p.m. Muni Metro service between West Portal and Castro stations was stopped during that time, according to the SFMTA. Inbound and outbound subway service operated between Church and Embarcadero stations, with bus shuttles supporting Metro service between West Portal and Van Ness stations.

The shooting has sent a shockwave through the Castro community.

"I'm just sad. There's just so much violence right now," said San Francisco resident Judy Golden.

Despite police saying it was an isolated incident, local workers and residents said the shooting will make them rethink their commute home.

"It's definitely concerning it's worrisome to be working where this just happened even if it's an isolated incident," said Sharon Malka, who works at a Castro District SoulCycle location. "Definitely thinking about driving more, walking. Finding other alternatives to getting where I need to go."

Late Wednesday night, police released a photo of a man they said was a person of interest in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUtWu_0gInLLze00
Surveillance photo of a person of interest in a deadly shooting on a Muni Metro train on June 22, 2022. San Francisco Police Department

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video of what happened to contact the San Francisco Police Department.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesfnews.com

Javon Green Arrested For Subway Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO—A 26 year old shooter responsible for the death of one and injury of another at a subway station was arrested on Thursday, June 23, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Javon Green was arrested after investigators served search warrants at the location of the 1000 block...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
blackchronicle.com

Suspect arrested in deadly San Francisco subway shooting

A suspect has been arrested in this week’s deadly shooting of a person on a San Francisco subway practice, police announced Friday. Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday in Pittsburg, a metropolis about 40 miles east of San Francisco, after police released photos of a person they described as an individual of curiosity in the case, stated Officer Kathryn Winters, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Muni shooting victim ID'd; gunman still at large

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sfpd#Violent Crime#Sf Muni Metro#West Portal#Subwaysvc#Embarcadero Folsom#The Forest Hill
KRON4 News

Police in search of missing at-risk woman

(BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman with Alzheimers, last seen Sunday at around 7:30 a.m. KRON On is streaming news live now Alizra Rodrigues Jorge is a 5-foot-2-inch hispanic woman, who was last seen in the Brookvale area wearing a purple jacket and gray pants. She is considered […]
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Castro Muni killing, victim ID’d

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco and Pittsburg police teamed up last night to arrest the suspect in a fatal shooting in a San Francisco Muni subway train Wednesday, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Javon Green, 26, was arrested on the 1000 block of Power Avenue. Once transported to San Francisco, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two suspects arrested, weapons confiscated in SF armed robbery

SAN FRANCISCO - An investigation into an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon led to the arrests of 2 people and the confiscation of 2 firearms, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department.On Wednesday, San Francisco Police officers from Northern Station responded to Fillmore and Broadway Streets regarding a report of an armed robbery. Once on scene, officers met with a woman who stated that while she was walking, she was robbed of her backpack and cell phone by an unknown suspect who pointed a gun at her before fleeing in a car.Officers searched for the suspect vehicle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police ask public for help locating sex-assault suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are asking the public to help find the suspect in a June 12 sexual assault in the city's Balboa Park neighborhood.According to police, on June 12 at approximately 6:20 a.m., a male suspect about 5 feet tall wearing a red hoodie followed a 20-year-old woman for several blocks before accosting her in the 1200 block of Cayuga Avenue, grabbing her from behind, covering her mouth and sexually assaulting her.The victim fought off the suspect who then ran, police said. It is believed the suspect may have sustained injuries to his fingers or hands during the struggle.Police said the suspect was last seen heading north on Cayuga Avenue wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white stripe and white shoelaces.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Esther Gonzalez with the special victims unit at esther.gonzalez@sfgov.org or (415) 734-3003. The anonymous SFPD Tip Line is (415) 575-4444 or you may text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond man found shot in Oakland, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Richmond resident was shot to death in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a person down on the street just past 3:45 a.m., according to police. The officers and accompanying...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy