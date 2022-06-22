Jaylon Ferguson passes away at 26

The Oklahoma City Thunder have selected Jalen Williams with the No.12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Jalen Williams becomes the first player out of Santa Clara picked in the first round of the NBA Draft since the Phoenix Suns drafted Steve Nash 26 years ago. Williams skyrocketed up draft boards after he showcased his all-around skill set at the NBA Combine, displaying his shooting ability, basketball IQ, and defensive prowess. Williams's frame represents the modern NBA two-way guard with his length and ability to put the ball on the floor. He’ll be paired with Chet Holmgren who the Thunder selected at No.2, as they look to add to their young, deep roster with multiple first round picks left.
