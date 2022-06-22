Jaylon Ferguson passes away at 26

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Kenny Pickett have agreed to terms on his rookie contract. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network) Pickett was selected by the Steelers with the 20th pick of April’s NFL draft after having a breakout senior season at Pittsburgh where he seemingly came out of nowhere to be named an All-American and win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Pickett will certainly get every opportunity to be Pittsburgh’s QB of the future, but it’s uncertain if he will be the team's starter in his rookie season. Pickett will be competing with veteran QBs Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Recent minicamp reports revealed that Pickett has been working with the third-team offense and that Trubisky has been the most consistent QB in practice. If Pickett can close the gap and demonstrate the ability to run the offense at least close to as well as Trubisky then he would likely get the nod as the team's starter to enter the season. Even if Pickett is named the starter, he’s unlikely to provide much fantasy value in single QB redraft leagues.

