Jaylon Ferguson passes away at 26

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens announced the passing of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on Wednesday morning....

The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
HollywoodLife

Jaylon Ferguson: 5 Things To Know About NFL Star Dead At 26

Jaylon Ferguson died on Tuesday, June 21. The NFL player was 26 years old. An up-and-coming linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, Jaylon’s death was unexpected and local authorities are still investigating his cause of death. Find out everything you need to know about Jaylon here. 1. Jaylon was a...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Kenny Pickett signs rookie contract with Steelers

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Kenny Pickett have agreed to terms on his rookie contract. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network) Pickett was selected by the Steelers with the 20th pick of April’s NFL draft after having a breakout senior season at Pittsburgh where he seemingly came out of nowhere to be named an All-American and win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Pickett will certainly get every opportunity to be Pittsburgh’s QB of the future, but it’s uncertain if he will be the team's starter in his rookie season. Pickett will be competing with veteran QBs Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Recent minicamp reports revealed that Pickett has been working with the third-team offense and that Trubisky has been the most consistent QB in practice. If Pickett can close the gap and demonstrate the ability to run the offense at least close to as well as Trubisky then he would likely get the nod as the team's starter to enter the season. Even if Pickett is named the starter, he’s unlikely to provide much fantasy value in single QB redraft leagues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Johnny Davis

The Washington Wizards have selected Johnny Davis with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Davis won the Big Ten Player of the Year award last season, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He measures at 6’5 and 195 lbs. His profile is decisive amongst the NBA community his teams in college were losers leaving some scouts to label him as a losing player. Several scouts have also question his shooting ability at the next level despite him knocking down 42% from the field and 79% from the line in college. With Bradley Beal heading for free agency, grabbing a SG to replace him makes a ton of sense for the Wizards.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jabari Smith selected No.3 by the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have selected Auburn’s Jabari Smith with the No.3 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Jabari Smith is an elite shooter at 6’10” and a threat to score from anywhere on the court, especially from three-point range where he shot a stellar 42% in college. Combine that with his ability to play lock-down defense and the Rockets were able to get a steal at No.3 in Jabari Smith, who is arguably the most NBA-ready and will be a valuable two-way player.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

A.J. Griffin

The Atlanta Hawks have selected A.J. Griffin with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. A projected top-10 pick moved 15, the Hawks feel great about this prospect. This 18-year-old measures at 6’6 (6”10 wingspan) and 200 pounds. He possesses an NBA-ready body with an elite-level jump shot. During his college days, he shot 45% from behind the arc. He makes for a perfect Day 1 contributor for a Hawks team that has continued to regress after making the ECF just one season ago.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Walker Kessler selected No. 22 by the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected Walker Kessler with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The TWolves finally grab a big man to pair with the likes of Karl Anthony-Towns. Kessler, a 7-footer from Auburn is mainly known for his defensive prowess. He's an excellent off-ball scorer, elite rim protector, and is a pick and roll specialist. His presence in the lineup should be felt immediately as Minnesota has failed to fix it's backup spot behind Towns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Benedict Mathurin selected No.6 by the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have selected Benedict Mathurin with the No.6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Mathurin is an excellent pick at No.6 for the Pacers. He has plenty of translatable skills and will have the chance to make an immediate impact on the team. The overall balance of Mathurin’s game shows promise, he shot a career 38.3% from three at the University of Arizona while showing the ability to be a playmaker. The Pacers look to be a good fit for the young 6’6” forward.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fantasypros.com

Dalen Terry

The Chicago Bulls have selected Dalen Terry with the No.18 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Dalen Terry is a 6’7” guard with a 7’0” wingspan coming out of the University of Arizona. He wasn’t a big scorer, only averaging 8.0 points per game but he shot an effective 50.2% from the field and 36.4% from three. Where he lacked in scoring he made up for it in all other aspects of his game. Terry is the type of player his teammates would consider the “glue guy”, whose tenacious efforts on both sides of the ball can be an essential addition to a team with championship aspirations like the Chicago Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
MarJon Beauchamp

The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Marjon Beauchamp with the No.24 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Marjon Beauchamp averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during his time with the G-League Ignite, and those numbers should translate to the NBA as he continues his development with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has a 7’0 wingspan along with a solid frame and the size to compete in the league. Beauchamp does have some glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball and can sometimes lack physicality, but he has raw talent with a ton of room for improvement.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fantasypros.com

Jalen Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder have selected Jalen Williams with the No.12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Jalen Williams becomes the first player out of Santa Clara picked in the first round of the NBA Draft since the Phoenix Suns drafted Steve Nash 26 years ago. Williams skyrocketed up draft boards after he showcased his all-around skill set at the NBA Combine, displaying his shooting ability, basketball IQ, and defensive prowess. Williams's frame represents the modern NBA two-way guard with his length and ability to put the ball on the floor. He’ll be paired with Chet Holmgren who the Thunder selected at No.2, as they look to add to their young, deep roster with multiple first round picks left.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fantasypros.com

Carlos Carrasco leaves Wednesday's start with lower back tightness

Carrasco was having a rough start before being removed, allowing four hits, two walks, and five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched. He's set to undergo an MRI but will remain with the team in Miami. The veteran has posted a 8-2 record through 14 games, with a 4.42 ERA, and a 8.96 K/9. If he is set to miss any significant amount of time, it would be a big blow for the Mets and fantasy managers. Expect the Mets to provide an update after the MRI.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Tony Gonsolin wins ninth game of season for Dodgers Tuesday night

Tony Gonsolin pitched five innings on Tuesday, striking out four, walking one, and allowing three hits for two earned runs as he earned the win over the Reds in a 8-2 game. Gonsolin's win Tuesday night was his ninth of the season as his record remains perfect with a shining 9-0 record. The Dodgers starting pitcher has also shown control with his pitches as he is pitching with an ERA of 1.58 and a WHIP of 0.82 which both rank first in the league. The 28 year old should be started in every game he starts this season, especially with how well he has pitched so far, his next outing comes against the Braves on Sunday June 26th.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Lars Nootbaar homers in Thursday's loss to Brewers

Nootbaar has picked up hits in just three of his last seven games for the Cardinals, hitting .286 with two runs scored, one home run, and three runs batted in over that span. The 24-year-old offers little fantasy value in any format currently, hitting just .169 with nine runs scored, two home runs, and seven runs batted in through 66 plate appearances this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fantasypros.com

Jonathan Villar designated for assignment on Friday

Villar was actually in the Cubs' original lineup on Friday, so this was quite the fall from grace for the veteran. Chicago needed to clear a roster spot when the team activated David Bote from the 60-day injured list, so Villar, a veteran on a rebuilding club, was the casualty. He has six stolen bases on the year and has been productive throughout his career, so expect the Cubs to find a trading partner before releasing him.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Justin Jefferson excited Vikings “not a run-first offense anymore”

While speaking with NFL Network’s Patrick Clayborn, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said “Our offensive style, it’s not a run first offense anymore. Just us being able to put different people in different positions and distribute the ball, really. I’m so excited in this offense.” (NFL.com)
NFL
fantasypros.com

Joe Ryan pitches six solid innings on Tuesday

Joe Ryan tossed six innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs, one walk, and stuck out seven. He earned a no-decision in the Twins loss to Cleveland on Tuesday. This was Ryan’s second start since coming off the IL earlier this month. Despite not earning the win, it was a positive step back on to the trajectory he was on before landing on the IL. Ryan has pitched in 10 games (5-3) with a 3.00 ERA, and a 1.06 WHIP. He remains an excellent option going forward on a strong Twins team.
MLB

