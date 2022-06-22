ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UofL Transfer Target Emoni Bates to Decide Future by 'End of this Month'

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MO6sX_0gInKHUx00

The former Memphis Tiger has been heavily linked to the Cardinals since entering the transfer portal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It looks like the recruitment for former Memphis forward and Louisville men's basketball transfer target Emoni Bates will soon be coming to an end.

Speaking on Instagram Live Wednesday, Bates revealed that he would be finally making a decision on his transfer destination "by the end of this month (June)."

The 6-foot-9, 190-pound wing entered the transfer portal after one year at Memphis back in mid-April, then announced a top six of Louisville, Michigan, DePaul, Arkansas, Seton Hall and Eastern Michigan a couple weeks later.

The Cardinals quickly emerged as the perceived frontrunner for Bates, with multiple crystal ball predictions for Louisville pouring in across sites like 247Sports , Rivals and On3 .

However, on May 10, college basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported that he was told "not to expect any news on Emoni Bates' future plans until mid-June." That deadline has since passed, and Bates' future plans have been cloudy at best.

Michigan made a surge in his recruitment recently after Caleb Houston opted to stay in the NBA Draft, and other schools like Illinois and Kansas State have reportedly made a run at him as well. Louisville is still very much in the mix, but is no longer considering the consensus for his landing spot.

Bates was the consensus No. 1 player in the Class of 2022, but opted to reclassify to the 2021 class. He was once committed to Michigan State before decommitting and enrolling at Memphis after his reclassification.

He had an up-and-down freshman campaign with the Tigers. He opened the 2021-22 season scoring double figures in three straight games, only to reach that mark five times the rest of the year. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18 total games and 13 starts, but also shot 38.6 percent from the field and had 42 turnovers to 23 assists.

The Ypsilanti, Mich. native missed the final nine games of the regular season and Memphis' three games in the AAC Tournament due to a lower back injury, even going back home to seek a second opinion. He came off the bench in the Tigers' two NCAA Tournament games against Boise State and Gonzaga, totaling eight points in 15 minutes played.

Louisville has just six returners from the 2021-22 season, a year where they went 13-19 for their first losing season in over two decades, and mutually separated with head coach Chris Mack. Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers, J.J. Traynor and Roosevelt Wheeler all announced that they would return for next season.

Since being hired by the university on Mar. 18, new head coach Kenny Payne has slowly started to add to the Cardinals' 2022-23 roster. He added Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and 2022 prospect Devin Ree, while also getting longtime commit Kamari Lands to sign his Letter of Intent.

(Photo of Emoni Bates: Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 2

Keith Gipson
3d ago

if I was Kenny Payne and he wasn't committed by the end of the week I stop recruiting

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Recruiting insider suggests DJ Wagner to Louisville is “Done”

Since he first picked up a basketball, it has been expected that DJ Wagner would follow in his father’s footsteps and play under John Calipari. Of course, a wrench was thrown into that plan when Kenny Payne became the head coach for the Louisville Cardinals, having close connections to the Wagner family. Wagner’s recruitment became even more complicated when his grandfather, Milt Wagner, was hired as director of player development at the University of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Louisville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
State
Arkansas State
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
Card Chronicle

Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—U of L hasn’t officially announced it yet, but Hercy Miller, the son of Percy “Master P” Miller, is joining the men’s basketball program as a walk-on. Miller was a scholarship player at Tennessee State last season before injuring his hip after six games and transferring to Xavier as a walk-on.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emoni Bates
kentuckytoday.com

Master P's son joining Cards as a 'diamond in the rough'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- In high school, Percy Miller once played against Kenny Payne. Now Miller's son, Hercy Miller, will play FOR the Louisville basketball coach. You probably wouldn't know Percy. However, you may have heard of rap star/record executive/actor Master P, who lives in Louisville after relocating from his hometown of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago. Since moving to Derby City he has been active in philanthropy and become a community activist.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Louisville area basketball star killed in Buechel shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former local basketball star was killed in a Buechel neighborhood shooting. Vincent Crutcher, 34, was a basketball star at Pleasure Ridge Park High School who graduated in 2006. Police say Crutcher was shot early Thursday morning on Heatherview Road near Breckenridge Lane. He was taken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Depaul#Uofl Transfer Target#Memphis Tiger#Cardinals
WLKY.com

Former PRP basketball star dies after being shot near Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former PRP High School basketball star is dead after being shot near Buechel early Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police say that 34-year-old Vincent Crutcher was shot in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road near Breckinridge Lane around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. Crutcher...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Publix breaks ground for first Kentucky store, announces more are coming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Publix broke ground on its first Kentucky store Thursday. The store will open in Louisville later in 2023. The Terra Crossing Shopping Center, just off Old Henry Road in Louisville, will feature a 55,701-square-foot store, a drive-thru pharmacy and a 3,200-square-foot liquor store. This is the first Publix Liquors located outside of Florida.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WREG

Highest-paying jobs in Memphis that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Wave 3

Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the Louisville Metro and Kentucky. Publix announced back in Sept. the company signed a lease for Kentucky’s first store at the intersection of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road. The supermarket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Freddy's Frozen Custard opens its first Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened its first Louisville restaurant on Tuesday. The new location at 12929 Shelbyville Road in Middletown is the first in a multi-unit franchise agreement to develop seven new restaurants in the Louisville area over the next several years, according to a news release. We first told you about Freddy's entrance into the Louisville market in October, when its Shepherdsville, Kentucky, location opened.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy