Chad Kemp has seen quite a bit of change in his hometown of Verona. Where he graduated from high school is now Badger Ridge Middle School. The population has grown from 5,374 in his childhood to more than 13,000 today. He’s pretty sure he was the only Black student in the graduating class of 1997; today, the district is 38 percent students of color, according to state data.

VERONA, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO