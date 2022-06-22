What Motivated Deshaun Watson to Settle Now?

The Cleveland Browns may be down two quarterbacks very quickly with decisions about Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson looming. It’s been about three months since the Cleveland Browns made the decision to get an “adult” in the quarterback’s room. Since then Deshaun Watson has added more lawsuits to his name, settled some, and looks to be going to trial for at least four more. During that same time period, Baker Mayfield got lambasted for going on a podcast and talking about…living in Texas?

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO