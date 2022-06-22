ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Prime Day deals: save up to 47% on Fire TVs

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

About a week ago, Amazon finally confirmed that their massive two-day sale event, Prime Day, would land on July 12th. Alongside that long-awaited announcement, the retail giant shared a bounty of early deals that are available at this very moment, a perfect solution for impatient bargain hunters (like me!) who simply can't wait three more weeks.

While you certainly stand to save more if you wait until Prime Day officially launches, these early Prime Day deals do present some excellent opportunities, particularly if you're shopping for Fire TVs or Alexa-based smart home devices. One deal, for instance, gets you 46% off the 55-inch Amazon Omni Series UHD Smart TV, bringing the price down to just $299.99. These deals are only good while supplies last, so don't wait too long to browse. If you missed your chance, don't worry: Prime Day is still just around the corner with a ton of new deals in tow.

Below you'll find a list of our favorite early Prime Day Fire TV deals, and we'll regularly update this page until July 12th hits so you always know where to find active offers. Naturally, the best prices are only available to Prime members. If you're not a member yet, sign up today and you'll get a full 30 days for free. That's enough time to explore all the early deals and Prime Day savings when July 12th rolls around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcBPo_0gInHcwj00

Amazon Prime: 30-Day Free Trial

Become an Amazon Prime member today and you'll unlock all of the early deals plus every featured offer when Prime Day hits. Membership will also give you free delivery and access to the entire Amazon Prime streaming library.

If you no longer want the membership after the sale event wraps up, simply cancel your account before the end of the 30 days. Otherwise, expect to pay $14.99/month for all the goodies listed above.

Early Prime Day deals: Smart TVs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhSuN_0gInHcwj00

Amazon 55" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $559.99 $299.99 - Save $260

Boasting 4K Ultra HD picture quality and hands-free control thanks to Alexa, this Omni Series Fire TV is a popular choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home theater. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is seriously slashing the price of this smart TV, with a discount of 46% up for grabs. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QO03_0gInHcwj00

Amazon 50" 4-Series 4K Fire Smart TV: $469.99 $299.99 - Save $170

Currently listed as a number-one bestseller on Amazon, this 50-inch smart TV boasts stunning 4K resolution and HDR10 for impressively detailed images. Prime Day is still weeks away, but you can buy one of these Fire Smart TVs for $170 off right now, which is a hefty discount of 36%. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szxEB_0gInHcwj00

Insignia 32" Class F20 Series Fire TV: $179.99 $99.99 - Save $80

For shoppers who want something affordable and don't need a massive screen, this 32-inch Insignia model might be the top choice. This F20 Series TV comes with 720p resolution, Alexa compatibility, and pre-installed streaming services, and right now you can get it for just a Benjamin. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EownL_0gInHcwj00

Insignia 50" Class F30 Series Fire TV: $399.99 $239.99 - Save $160

This solid smart TV is capable of producing stunning 4K images and enhanced audio due to its DTS Studio Sound processors. Because it's a Fire TV, you'll also get instant access to thousands of movies and TV shows through your favorite streaming services. Right now, Amazon is slashing $160 off the price of this model. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292MfR_0gInHcwj00

LG 83" OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV: $5,999.99 $3,996.99 - Save $2,003

Although it's not technically a Fire TV, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention this deal on the premium LG OLED C1 Series of smart TVs. Time and time again, we've listed this model as one of the best TVs for the PS5 , and now you can get it for over $2,000 off. The price may drop even more when Prime Day hits, but at this exact moment, it's already the lowest price it's ever been. View Deal

The biggest Amazon sale of the year is still a few weeks away, but if you want to get a head start, take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day Android phone deals and Prime Day Chromebook deals so you can start planning today.

Android Central

Android Central

