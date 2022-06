Two Sheffield United footballers have been charged after a police investigation into incidents during the club’s play-off semi-final loss to Nottingham Forest.The club said it was “disappointed” to learn that Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie face criminal action following an inquiry by Nottinghamshire Police.It is not yet known what the players are accused of doing.The allegations relate to the club’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground, in Nottingham, against Forest.The home side won the match 3-2 on penalties.The fixture, on May 17, then saw a pitch invasion by victorious Forest fans – during which...

