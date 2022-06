This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel reacts to the recent developments in Otero County where commissioners have finally voted to certify its primary election results. That’s after a lawsuit from the Secretary of State, and an order from the State Supreme Court. Our Panelists discuss why this happened in the first place, and if we should expect a similar dispute in November. Plus, the Panel explores the ups and downs of the Governor’s race where Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. And our panelists review a Chaves County lawsuit over a police shooting, as the Attorney General probes another officer-involved incident in the same county.

