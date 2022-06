In Smyrna, police are on the lookout for a man who is a Person of Interest in multiple car burglaries. Most recently on June 17th, the man pictured above this story is accused of breaking into numerous cars during a school event at Thurman Francis Arts Academy. Authorities say he then used numerous credit cards belonging to the victims at various locations throughout the Town of Smyrna.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO