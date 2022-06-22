ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metra breaks ground on new Auburn Park station, facility set to open in 2024

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) -- Local and state officials broke ground on what'll be the new Auburn Park Station. The station will be for the Rock Island Line in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. "We are excited and happy to break ground on this station and take a...

#Infrastructure#Rock Island Line#Cbs Rrb#Executive#Metra Board Chair
