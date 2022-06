One person died in a car fire Thursday afternoon in Moscow. Authorities haven’t released the name of the person who died. According to a City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department press release, firefighters were called to a report of a vehicle fire with a person possibly trapped inside. The passenger compartment of the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Firefighters extinguished the fire in less than 3 minutes after arriving on scene. A person was found dead inside the vehicle. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Moscow police and fire departments.

