Warning: This article contains spoilers for Umbrella Academy Season 3! Read at your own risk!. Remember when Netflix teased about hearing a rumor that someone would not survive in Umbrella Academy Season 3? Well, they were not joking at all. The twists and turns of the show continue to baffle everyone as deaths entered the picture. Did they just kill off Allison and Luther? But, why?

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO